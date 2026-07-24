Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,496 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alaska Air Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alaska Air Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose about 10% year over year to roughly $4.1 billion, showing that underlying demand remained solid despite the tougher cost environment.

Revenue rose about 10% year over year to roughly $4.1 billion, showing that underlying demand remained solid despite the tougher cost environment. Positive Sentiment: The company said unit revenue growth remained strong and highlighted operational progress, suggesting the core business is still improving. Article Title

The company said unit revenue growth remained strong and highlighted operational progress, suggesting the core business is still improving. Positive Sentiment: Alaska Air’s second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.92 per share was better than analysts expected, which offers some support for the stock. Article Title

Alaska Air’s second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.92 per share was better than analysts expected, which offers some support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic growth and execution during the earnings call, but the market appears to be waiting for clearer evidence that margins can recover. Article Title

Management emphasized strategic growth and execution during the earnings call, but the market appears to be waiting for clearer evidence that margins can recover. Negative Sentiment: Fuel costs surged, with economic fuel expense up sharply and adding a large hit to quarterly profitability; this was the biggest drag on sentiment. Article Title

Fuel costs surged, with economic fuel expense up sharply and adding a large hit to quarterly profitability; this was the biggest drag on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The third-quarter outlook came in below expectations, with guidance for adjusted EPS of $0 to $1, reinforcing concerns that higher fuel prices could keep earnings under pressure. Article Title

The third-quarter outlook came in below expectations, with guidance for adjusted EPS of $0 to $1, reinforcing concerns that higher fuel prices could keep earnings under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports also pointed to weaker Hawaii-related demand after rainstorms disrupted spring break travel, adding another near-term headwind to revenue and profitability. Article Title

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alaska Air Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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