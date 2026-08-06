Albany International Corporation $AIN Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) by 796.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,166 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Albany International worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $18,507,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Albany International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 624,708 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,551 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 386,053 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Albany International

Here are the key news stories impacting Albany International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Albany International reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.82 , above analyst expectations of $0.74-$0.80 and up from $0.31 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year. Albany International Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Albany International reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above analyst expectations of $0.74-$0.80 and up from $0.31 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was the company’s strongest in two years, rising 11.5% from the prior year despite several discrete factors weighing on revenue. Albany International Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Management said second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was the company’s strongest in two years, rising 11.5% from the prior year despite several discrete factors weighing on revenue. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $320 million to $330 million is above the $311 million analyst consensus, suggesting demand may remain relatively resilient. Albany International Q2 Earnings Report

Third-quarter revenue guidance of is above the $311 million analyst consensus, suggesting demand may remain relatively resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call commentary emphasized the strong EBITDA performance while acknowledging that quarterly revenue was modestly below expectations. Investors are likely focused on whether the factors affecting sales are temporary or persist into the second half of 2026. Albany International Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call commentary emphasized the strong EBITDA performance while acknowledging that quarterly revenue was modestly below expectations. Investors are likely focused on whether the factors affecting sales are temporary or persist into the second half of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $329.5 million fell short of the $340.1 million consensus estimate, tempering the stronger-than-expected EPS result. Albany International Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Quarterly revenue of fell short of the $340.1 million consensus estimate, tempering the stronger-than-expected EPS result. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.60 to $0.70 has a midpoint of $0.65, slightly below the $0.66 consensus estimate. The company also continues to report a negative net margin, which may reinforce concerns about profitability despite improved operating earnings. Albany International Earnings Report

Albany International Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $329.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.10 million. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Albany International's payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AIN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Albany International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

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