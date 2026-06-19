Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 3,200 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,200 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in American Express were worth $58,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.13. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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