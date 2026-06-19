Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 116,100 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 390.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after acquiring an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after acquiring an additional 516,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.06 and a 52-week high of $290.63. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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