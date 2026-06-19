Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 273,898 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,098 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 273,898 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 0.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Shopify were worth $94,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after buying an additional 743,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $2,611,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,043,365,000 after buying an additional 737,892 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,961,097 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,627,352,000 after acquiring an additional 827,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.09.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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