Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 73,300 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.30% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $26,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.0%

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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