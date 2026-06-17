Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company's stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Cloudflare by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,825 shares of the company's stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cloudflare by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

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Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $11,035,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,382,363. The trade was a 67.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total transaction of $74,105.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,795.60. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 400,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,257,925 in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare continued to attract investor attention as one of Zacks’ most watched stocks, and the company also saw upbeat analyst support when Citizens JMP reaffirmed its “market outperform” rating with a $270 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Cloudflare continued to attract investor attention as one of Zacks’ most watched stocks, and the company also saw upbeat analyst support when Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating with a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Shares had recently benefited from broader enthusiasm for AI security plays , with Cloudflare mentioned alongside other cybersecurity names as investors rotated into the theme.

Shares had recently benefited from broader enthusiasm for , with Cloudflare mentioned alongside other cybersecurity names as investors rotated into the theme. Neutral Sentiment: A new third-party announcement highlighted a no-code Cloudflare integration from Spur to improve session enrichment and traffic enforcement, reinforcing Cloudflare’s ecosystem presence but not directly changing fundamentals.

A new third-party announcement highlighted a from Spur to improve session enrichment and traffic enforcement, reinforcing Cloudflare’s ecosystem presence but not directly changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JLens urged shareholders to withhold votes on two directors ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, adding a governance-related headline that could keep some investors cautious.

JLens urged shareholders to ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, adding a governance-related headline that could keep some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: A director, John Graham-Cumming , disclosed the sale of 2,520 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the transaction was routine and small relative to his holdings.

A director, , disclosed the sale of under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the transaction was routine and small relative to his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Cloudflare also fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after earlier strength and mixed investor positioning.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NET stock opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $276.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.75, a P/E/G ratio of 496.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average of $202.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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