Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 78,760 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,760 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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