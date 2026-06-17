Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,500 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $373.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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