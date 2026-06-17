Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 18,686 shares of the company's stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 87,406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,182 shares of the company's stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the company's stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ELV opened at $397.53 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $426.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

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Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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