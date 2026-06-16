Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 208.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,260 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in General Motors were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after buying an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,072,695,000 after purchasing an additional 494,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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