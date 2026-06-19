Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $26.54 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $26,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,507 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,164.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 199,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

See Also

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