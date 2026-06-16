Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $58.53 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,200 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in American Express were worth $58,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AXP opened at $335.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.53 and a 200 day moving average of $335.66. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express said it will buy TheFork for $700 million in cash, expanding its dining network in Europe to about 75,000 bookable venues and reinforcing its lifestyle and travel perks strategy. Reuters article

American Express said it will buy TheFork for $700 million in cash, expanding its dining network in Europe to about 75,000 bookable venues and reinforcing its lifestyle and travel perks strategy. Positive Sentiment: The acquisition fits into AmEx’s broader effort to deepen engagement with premium customers through dining, travel, and experiences, which could help support card spending and loyalty over time. PYMNTS article

The acquisition fits into AmEx’s broader effort to deepen engagement with premium customers through dining, travel, and experiences, which could help support card spending and loyalty over time. Neutral Sentiment: Tripadvisor confirmed it agreed to sell TheFork as part of a strategic review, but the deal is more directly significant for AmEx because it strengthens its dining platform rather than changing core payments operations. Yahoo Finance article

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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