Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $84.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 449.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $84,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $402.19 and its 200-day moving average is $415.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. President Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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