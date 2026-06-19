Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 896.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.53.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE RCL opened at $312.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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