Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 238.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $333.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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