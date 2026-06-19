Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in BlackRock $BLK

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 317.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,680,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,707,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,451,122 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after acquiring an additional 968,245 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,487,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,886,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,051.51 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,046.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,051.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's payout ratio is 57.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,264.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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