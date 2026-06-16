Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $18.97 Million in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Ameren at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after purchasing an additional 495,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,448,342,000 after acquiring an additional 457,876 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,283,529 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $655,892,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,140,239 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $536,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $425,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,019 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,317.05. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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