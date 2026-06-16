Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $13.04 Million Investment in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,039,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Amrize by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amrize by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amrize by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amrize by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 847 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 21,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $1,063,782.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,724,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,680,700.33. This represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $984,688.88. This represents a 8.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amrize Trading Up 1.6%

AMRZ stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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