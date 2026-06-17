Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $7.38 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000.

Get Zscaler alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 5,705 shares of the company's stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,741 shares of the company's stock worth $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MLP3 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Trending Headlines about Zscaler

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.06, a P/E/G ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zscaler, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zscaler wasn't on the list.

While Zscaler currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here