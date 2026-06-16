Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 152,300 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 793.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,500 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Adobe were worth $60,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TrustBank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.90 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day moving average of $277.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentators argue Adobe looks unusually cheap after the selloff, citing valuation below 10x earnings, strong Q2 results, and raised guidance as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Article Title

Articles from 247WallSt, Seeking Alpha, and other outlets highlight the gap between Adobe’s strong fundamentals and its depressed share price, with some calling it a buying opportunity and assigning significant upside targets. Positive Sentiment: AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Article Title

AI product adoption remains a support for the bull case, with reports saying Adobe’s AI tools such as Firefly are gaining users, even if the company still needs to convert that usage into stronger revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Article Title

Some coverage frames the stock as undervalued or a “bargain,” but this is mostly valuation commentary rather than a fresh operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Bearish commentary continues to weigh on sentiment, with analysts and options-market-based reports warning that investors still doubt Adobe’s growth durability and AI monetization, which may explain why the stock remains under pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing headlines about a “continued deceleration,” “value trap” concerns, and fears around strategic transition risk and leadership changes suggest investors are still skeptical that Adobe can reaccelerate growth soon. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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