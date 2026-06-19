Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 508,000 SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 508,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,299,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $32.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,025.91. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,902 shares of company stock worth $2,159,155. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

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About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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