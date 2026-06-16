Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,616 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 554,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Kenvue worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kenvue alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock worth $222,289,000 after buying an additional 11,739,328 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 395,958 shares of the company's stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kenvue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kenvue wasn't on the list.

While Kenvue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here