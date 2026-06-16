Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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