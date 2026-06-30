Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,637 shares of the company's stock after selling 353,407 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company's stock.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $22.78.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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