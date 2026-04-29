Alcoa $AA Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 23,148 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Alcoa had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Alcoa's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alcoa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on AA

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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