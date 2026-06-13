Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,848 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. TJX Companies makes up about 2.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after buying an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,455,911,000 after buying an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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