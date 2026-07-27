Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 7.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $381.92 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.61 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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