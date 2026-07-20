Aldebaran Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Aldebaran Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,612 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 26,383 shares during the quarter. Bunge Global makes up 6.6% of Aldebaran Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $41,195,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bunge Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.1%

BG stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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