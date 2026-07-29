Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,222 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $106,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 5.1%

ARE stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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