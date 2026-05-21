Algebris UK Ltd. Has $29.53 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Algebris UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,383 shares of the bank's stock after selling 396,248 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 1.4% of Algebris UK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd. owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $7,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,602 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 140,641 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,208 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504,595 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:CFG opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,956.84. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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