Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Ma Investment Partnership LP's 8th Largest Position

Ma Investment Partnership LP lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.0% of Ma Investment Partnership LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ma Investment Partnership LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BABA stock opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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