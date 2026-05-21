Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,950 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 45,330 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled its new Zhenwu M890 AI chip , which the company says delivers about 3x the performance of its previous model and is aimed at training, inferencing, and agentic AI workloads. That reinforces Alibaba’s push to build domestic alternatives to Nvidia-dependent hardware and supports the bullish view that its cloud/AI business could become a major growth driver. Reuters article

Alibaba unveiled its new , which the company says delivers about of its previous model and is aimed at training, inferencing, and agentic AI workloads. That reinforces Alibaba’s push to build domestic alternatives to Nvidia-dependent hardware and supports the bullish view that its cloud/AI business could become a major growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Alibaba’s expanding AI strategy, including upgrades to its Qwen model lineup and commentary that cloud revenue and AI adoption are accelerating. Benchmark also reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $220 price target , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Yahoo Finance article

Several reports highlighted Alibaba’s expanding AI strategy, including upgrades to its Qwen model lineup and commentary that cloud revenue and AI adoption are accelerating. Benchmark also reaffirmed a rating with a , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in Alibaba was also boosted by coverage noting Michael Burry has a new position in the stock, adding to the idea that some value investors see upside in the name. Yahoo Finance article

Investor interest in Alibaba was also boosted by coverage noting has a new position in the stock, adding to the idea that some value investors see upside in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba filed its 2026 Form 20-F , which mainly updated investors on governance, board structure, and related disclosures. This is important for compliance, but it does not appear to be a major stock-moving catalyst. TipRanks article

Alibaba filed its , which mainly updated investors on governance, board structure, and related disclosures. This is important for compliance, but it does not appear to be a major stock-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba disbanded the team behind its viral consumer AI app suggest a possible strategic reset, but the impact on the stock is less clear than the chip and cloud developments. Yicai Global article

Reports that Alibaba disbanded the team behind its viral consumer AI app suggest a possible strategic reset, but the impact on the stock is less clear than the chip and cloud developments. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by the broader backdrop of China tech competition and U.S. export restrictions, which create uncertainty around chip access, AI scaling, and profitability even as Alibaba invests heavily in domestic alternatives.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $322.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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