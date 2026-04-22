Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,339 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $37,565,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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