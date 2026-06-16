Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of JFrog worth $25,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in JFrog by 18,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FROG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $105,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,778,235.95. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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