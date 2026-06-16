Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 360,000 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,744,603 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.8% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Amphenol worth $506,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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