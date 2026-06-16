Alkeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of StandardAero worth $48,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,210,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,557,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,345,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,330,000 after buying an additional 1,593,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,655,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 90.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 2,875,579 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $392,397.12. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SARO

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

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