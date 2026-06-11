All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,471 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 161.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.7% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $408,592,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $267.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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