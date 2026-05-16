Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Allegion were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,356,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $417,991,000 after buying an additional 113,821 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Allegion by 449.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 90.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts: Sign Up

Allegion Trading Down 4.2%

ALLE opened at $125.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.05%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $774,666. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegion wasn't on the list.

While Allegion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here