Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.67% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $374,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,499 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -642.13 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allegro MicroSystems

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

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