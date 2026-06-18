Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Acquired by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,362 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 195,637 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Aventail Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $75.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is 67.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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