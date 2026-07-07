Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Alliant Energy worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Alliant Energy's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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