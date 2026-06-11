Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,144 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 184,182 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.54% of Jabil worth $130,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jabil Stock Down 2.7%

Jabil stock opened at $352.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $384.70. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $334.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.Jabil's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,669,578.98. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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