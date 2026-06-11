Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $130.79 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,728 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 197,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $130,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 231.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Nomura upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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