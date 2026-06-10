Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $172.52 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,134 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 380,632 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.99% of Tenet Healthcare worth $172,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenet Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenet Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Tenet Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here