Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 13,183 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,856 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Comfort Systems USA worth $84,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,713.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,763.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,376.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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