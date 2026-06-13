Allianz SE Increases Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,786 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Allianz SE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allianz SE's holdings in Apple were worth $165,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $291.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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