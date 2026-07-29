Allied Gold Corporation $AAUC Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 230,128 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.02% of Allied Gold worth $39,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Allied Gold during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allied Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allied Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Allied Gold Stock Up 0.1%

AAUC stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Allied Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Gold Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAUC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allied Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Allied Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Allied Gold

Allied Gold Company Profile

Allied Gold NYSE: AAUC is a publicly listed company that operates in the gold mining sector. The firm's business centers on identifying, acquiring and advancing gold-bearing properties with the objective of creating and operating economically viable mining assets. Allied Gold's activities are typical of junior and mid-tier gold companies, encompassing exploration, resource definition, development planning and the eventual production and sale of gold.

Core business activities for Allied Gold include mineral exploration programs to discover and delineate gold resources, feasibility and engineering studies to assess project economics, permitting and mine development work where projects progress to the construction phase, and operational oversight for producing assets.

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