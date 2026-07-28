Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,271 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,191 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.27% of Allison Transmission worth $26,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,473 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The company's revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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