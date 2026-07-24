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Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Allison Transmission logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Bank of New York Mellon trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the first quarter, though it still held 475,786 shares valued at about $55.7 million.
  • Allison Transmission posted strong quarterly results, with earnings of $2.57 per share beating estimates and revenue of $1.41 billion topping expectations; revenue also jumped 83.6% from a year earlier.
  • The company continued returning cash to shareholders with a $0.29 quarterly dividend, and analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with a $131.17 price target.
  • Interested in Allison Transmission? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,786 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Allison Transmission worth $55,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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